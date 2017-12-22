It seems there is almost a phobia of using the specific word "Christmas"

Too many afraid of word “Christmas”

There is an increasingly common practice at this time of year that I find very annoying and irritating.

I am referring, of course, to the use of the word “holiday” in place of Christmas. It seems there is almost a phobia of using the specific word “Christmas” for fear of offending some people not of the Christian faith. My family and myself are non-Christians, nor members of any other religious group, but we have always enjoyed the Christmas season as a colourful and sociable celebration at a rather dull and, for some people, depressing time of little sunshine.

The traditions of giving presents and decorating our homes and trees with lights are fun, escpecially for children.

I don’t like the term “politically correct”, but I suspect this is what motivates many advertisers and merchants to use the generic and non-specific word “holiday” instead of Christmas.

We have 10 or 11 other holidays each year and don’t seem to have a problem calling them by their name. I am pretty sure that people who do not celebrate this Christian tradition are not offended by the word Christmas, or by the people who observe it.

I sincerely hope we never get to the point where we are putting holiday presents under the holiday tree while singing holiday carols.

K. Beaumont

Duncan