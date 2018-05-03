Tomorrow is too late for forward thinking

I agree completely with building a new pool in Parksville rather than expanding Ravensong Aquatic Centre for the reasons outlined in the letter to editor (Why wait? Parksville pool is inevitable, Letters, April 19th).

Parksville is experiencing rapid growth and has many families who could benefit from a local pool now. Why not build a Parksville community pool now by the hockey rink and plan for a new curling rink on the same site in the future? Forward thinking is called for now.

Diane Coe

Parksville

