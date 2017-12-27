To pee or not to pee in McAdam Park

I congratulate Muriel McManus for shining a light on the inconsiderate decision of city council to close the washroom at McAdam park during the winter.

Simple observation during the day would tell the decision makers that a lot of people other than the football players use the park. We have walked dogs there a couple of times a week for some years and, unless the weather is inclement, we meet up to a dozen or more people walking dogs. At a guess, I would say that their average age is over 60. A high percentage of this age group take diuretics — pee pills — for high blood pressure. Now I am quite willing to pee in the bushes but a lot of people will do everything possible to avoid such a step and, in many cases, they do not have time to go home. They need the washroom which was put there for just such emergencies year-round and not just in the summer.

The decision was made to close the washrooms because, illogically, the council concluded that closing the facilities was desirable as there are no teenage football players around in the winter! I appreciate that the football players need to go because they have been drinking excess beer the night before. On the other hand, they do not pay taxes and, I suspect that it is the taxes of the over 60s that paid for the facilities in the first place. When the taxes were collected, were the taxpayers told that the facility would not be available to them when they needed it?

I suggest that council members re-examine this decision by first taking a walk in the park any afternoon. On a fine day in winter there are more people in the park during one hour than make up a football team. They could also record the number of dogs enjoying their walk which will far exceed the number of people wearing football helmets!

Ian E. Efford

Duncan