Tired of almost being hit in crosswalk

I’m getting tired of almost being hit in a marked crosswalk on Canada Avenue at Kenneth Street.

This morning was the third time in the past two months. This time it was someone turning right off Canada Avenue onto Kenneth with two women and a 10-day-old baby walking beside me. He stopped halfway through the crosswalk, so I thought he was letting me go, only to find that as I moved, so did he. The previous two events happened within half an hour of each other with cars turning left off Canada Avenue as I was crossing Kenneth.

There are many very courteous drivers out there who will stop when they see me approach the intersection, but some are getting careless. How about putting up another of those fancy new crossing lights like they have at Canada Avenue and James, or Canada Avenue and Third, on Kenneth Street.

Rev. Edward S. (Ted) Eden

Duncan