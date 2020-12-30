Tips for wintering geraniums, daffodils and tulips

I was just downstairs to get some potatoes from the root cellar and walked by the geranium mother plant I have stored in peat moss.

The peat moss felt dry, so gave them some water. It is very important, not to give them too much, just enough to keep them alive. It is the same, if you have geranium plant from cuttings, just let them dry out completely before watering them. It is the same throughout the growing season. They don’t like “wet feet.”

As this year is coming to a close, as we look back we can say we have learned something new in 2020. I remember several years ago, in the early start of my gardening business, I would start doing a task then I realized a better or easier way to do the same thing.

If some of you have daffodil or tulip bulbs not yet planted, put them in a plastic bag to store in the refrigerator. Then, in the beginning of January, find some six-inch-deep planters, fill them with potting soil and plant the bulbs two inches apart.

Store the planters in a cool dark room. After two weeks, check on them occasionally. When you can see small shoots, bring them into light, but keep them cool.

By the beginning of February, when they the are setting buds, move the planters into your living room and enjoy spring flowers; they also make a great gift.

I would like to wish you all the best for 2021. It has been a real joy for me to share some gardening experiences with you and I’m looking forward to next year.

This year has been especially difficult for people all over the world. Perhaps it would be nice to give (an hour) to someone we don’t know that well, but could use a listening ear, as we together face this new year.

Smithers Interior News