Tips for growing your own annuals

Erik says it is time to get your seeds if you want petunias for June

After we had that snowfall, I wondered if there was any chance to find anything in the vegetable garden, but after the sun came out and melted enough snow, I hoped I could find the carrots and potatoes.

I pulled the last carrots, there were still some potatoes left, so I hammered a stake in each end of the row, to find them in case of more snow.

As a second thought, it might be a good idea to dig the rest up, to store in the root cellar.

It seems to be a lot of work, but when the products taste of something, it is all forgotten.

Last week I mentioned my dahlias. I actually started them from seeds, some years back.

It took several months before any tubers begun show, but six months later, I planted 75.

It made a fantastic show.

Perhaps as the days gets shorter, it might be a good idea to set with a cup of tea and think about the plans for the garden for next year.

You might ask, is it not a bit early?

I don’t know if you bought any annuals this year?

They aren’t getting any cheaper. So, if you have more time than money and perhaps you would like a new challenge, this is for you. Grow your own.

If you like petunias for flower baskets or the regular ones, now is the time to act.

Our garden seed suppliers are now getting their stock in January, which is great.

But if you’re planning to grow petunias, the seeds need to be planted in the beginning of December, to be in full bloom no later then the early part of June.

Therefore, now is the time to find out where to get the seeds in time.

The seedling percentage is fair, so order extra.

I cannot emphasize enough, read the instructions on the bag, some seeds need light for germination, others do not.

I will go into equipment needed next week.

If you have any questions, or suggestions for topics, please email me: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com

