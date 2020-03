But they may face off with the CVRD, mainly due to taxes.

Tiny house vs the CVRD

I admire those wanting to live in tiny houses.

But they may face off with the CVRD, mainly due to taxes. Tiny houses generate tiny taxes. The big houses and million-dollar-plus mansions are products of cheap bank loans and generate big tax bases. The CVRD (already a bloated bureaucracy in my opinion) is addicted to the high tax base. This is the unfortunate situation tiny house folks folks are in — the gunsights of the bloated CVRD.

Richard Yates

Cowichan Bay

