Time to seize what’s left of winter

Just like a grizzly bear waking up from a long winter spent indoors, I am ready for spring.

There. I said it.

Despite loving the snow and all of the fun activities it brings, I am chilled to the bone, and broke thanks to outrageous BC Hydro bills.

I live in a building with updated windows, and I even put that plastic wrap on them and spent hours with a hair dryer getting them just right until it felt like my arms were going to fall off.

Still, every two months, the bill comes and I’m mortified. Surely my efforts should have amounted to some sort of savings.

Anyway, I digress. The first day of spring has come, and the ice and snow is melting fairly quickly.

I already saw daffodils in one of the grocery stores. I can see the ground on parts of my driveway. I have basked in the earthy smell emitting from the ground on some of our many walks.

The changing season always feels good. Some people might not agree if they despise one season over another, but I like the change.

I’m already looking forward to retiring my winter coat, mitts, and scarves for another three seasons.

We went to the seed swap a couple weeks ago, and I have a lovely variety of seeds ready to plant.

But still, I am not motivated just yet to put them in some soil. I have, however, thought about my gardening plans, and I’m scheming up some summer getaways.

It has been a long winter with nowhere to swim, so the first thing I’m doing is hitting up some lakes.

I’ve lived in Golden for three years, and find I don’t get out to explore what’s around us often enough.

Just recently, I purchased the perfect SUV with all wheel drive which I hope will help me get out to some remote gems I know this community has to offer.

While I’m excited and thinking about summer months already (and ball season), there are still a few things left to do this winter.

The ski hill is only open for a few more weeks, so I hope to get some warm slushy laps in before that pastime is gone for another seven months. The truth is, I will try to stretch the ski season out as long as possible by travelling to mountains that are still open, and doing the same to those places that open early in the fall.

I even have the chance to go sledding in a couple weeks. I’m excited and a little bit nervous. Not because of the physical riding the sled, but of what’s out there beyond our roadways in the vast backcountry.

So, while we’re getting excited for what’s to come, it is important not to miss out on the opportunities that are all around us.

Carpe Diem, or something like that.