Time to recognize importance of environment

Surely there can be no more important work for legislators than to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat?

All that we do is threatened if we don’t get this foundation right and yet our laws are out of date. It is long past time to recognize that humans are an integral part of the ecosystems around us — what we do to our environment, we do to ourselves. The Canadian government needs to make time to update and strengthen CEPA now and recognize environmental rights in law. Quite simply, our lives depend on it.

Susan Newns

Duncan

