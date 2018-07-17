Time to face facts…the oil is not the problem, part 2

The sewage from cruise ships is polluting our West Coast.

The sewage teems with bacteria, heavy metals, pathogens, pharmaceuticals that harm aquatic life (look at the demographics on ships, if you averaged five pills a day times 4,000 minimum — you do the math). Why is it that no one tells big box stores to stop selling all the “case lot products”, no one tells the Cowichan Motorsport Circuit to stop, just keep the noise down, no one tells the city to shut down Cowichan’s Sunfest because of the tourists driving their cars, taking ferries and flying in on planes utilizing fossil fuel. Maybe ask people to walk there, take out their own sewage and drink from the lake instead of consuming incomparable amounts of bottled water and alcohol from glass, tin and plastic containers, all petroleum byproducts.

Case in point, the Victoria Airport parking lot has tripled and just mowed down more green space for extra parking. Reality — none of this will ever happen, yet everyone points the finger at our use for fossil fuels and the pipeline as the root of all evil yet no one wants to admit we as humans are all to blame.

We have an economy in B.C. that is based on tourism supported by every chamber of commerce to pay for our existence utilizing the city’s infrastructure, yet continuously promoting more expansion. It’s a never ending perpetual circle of increasing growth that we cannot stop and will ultimately consume us, so unless everything comes to a grinding stop it is only a matter of time. But the chances of that are so far out that you’d be better off sitting at home waiting for the big quake to wipe 50 per cent of us off the map and solve the problem. Fear not, there is hope, when common sense prevails and hypocrisy doesn’t blind us — to be continued.

Chris Carnes

Shawnigan Lake