Where industry has stopped, the air and water have shown signs of recovery.

Time to examine how we live

I truly believe that the upside of this pandemic will be our close examination of how we live and care for our environment.

We cannot continue to support big oil with our tax dollars, full stop.

I don’t think I need to rant or cite reams of literature to support this assertion. There’s been talk enough and now is the time to create a more sustainable society.

Barbara Gray-Wiksten

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen