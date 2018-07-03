Time to disband NATO

It is time for Europe to develop its own armed forces to replace NATO.

Time to disband NATO

NATO was developed under U.S. influence after WWII to keep the Russians out, to keep Germany down, and to keep the U.S. in Europe. The time may have come to review the security of Europe in view of the current economic and political realities.

It is time for Europe to develop its own armed forces to replace NATO. The new European Armed Forces will be an independent defence force responsible for Europe’s own security.

The new European Armed Forces would replace NATO which would be honourably disbanded. The globe would become more balanced and stable in a multipolar world composed of Europe, the U.S., China and Russia.

Gerry Masuda

Duncan

Previous story
Mayor’s Minute: Driving past our memories
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tent city could pretty much kill the downtown

Just Posted

Thousands of B.C. parents missing out on $1,200 grants

  • 21 hours ago

 

Time to disband NATO

  • 21 hours ago

 

Langley’s new R.E. Mountain Secondary gets 200-student capacity bump

 

LETTER: Employers have their work cut out

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read