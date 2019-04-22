Time to ban shooting in residential Sahtlam

I am reading the most recent newspaper about the cleanup at Sahtlam last weekend. I intended to show up to help with the cleanup as a resident of Sahtlam who walks the trails and sees the garbage that litters them. I was loading my Newfoundland dog and his cart into my van to help with the cleanup when the shooting started.

The shooting continued for four and a half hours. The loud shooting that goes on and on is irritating to me and upsetting to my dog so I changed my plans and headed indoors and turned on the TV to drown out the sound.

I don’t understand how an area that doesn’t allow fireworks allows anyone to shoot their guns anytime, anywhere on their own property. Not that I like fireworks, but it is just bizarre to me that shooting guns in an area that is fairly residential still allows this to go on and on. Especially when there are shooting ranges nearby.

It is dangerous and disturbing to animals and people. According to a friend who lives in the area, the gun was an illegal weapon that wouldn’t even have a licence. This is a common occurrence in my neighbourhood. I read how some residents in the area complained about the vehicle testing facility on Highway 18 but it seems that I am alone in my concern about the safety and disturbance that these shooters cause in the neighbourhood.

I think that it is time to ban shooting in the residential areas of Sahtlam.

Judy Robertson

Sahtlam