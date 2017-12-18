City council sent the bag-ban idea to the CVRD where it has apparently sat ever since.

Time to ban plastic bags in Cowichan

Dear mayor and council:

After rejoicing in Victoria council’s recent decision to ban plastic shopping bags July 1, 2018, I urge Duncan and North Cowichan councils, and our CVRD to do the same.

Some 15 years ago, Bench Elementary School students gave a great presentation to Duncan council, requesting a bag ban. Councillors applauded that fact-packed presentation as one of the best they’d ever had. Unfortunately, council didn’t like students’ show-and-tell enough to pass a bag-ban bylaw. Instead, city council sent the bag-ban idea to the CVRD where it has apparently sat ever since.

While Cowichan taxpayers spend about $3 million a year to ship our garbage to a Washington State landfill, local leaders rightly pride themselves on our effective recycling programs taking most unnecessary trash out of our expensive waste stream. It’s now time for our local politicians to follow Victoria council’s leadership — and the wise request of local pupils — and finally yank all plastic bags from use in our lovely valley.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan