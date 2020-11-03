Our little dog was so traumatized that we thought we lost her.

Time to ban fireworks

I’m writing in support of the many citizens that feel that firework displays should be illegal, especially in residential areas.

I am still picking up debris from our back yard as well as cleaning it off from our vehicle that was in the front yard.

Our little dog was so traumatized that we thought we lost her. My elderly husband found her an hour later huddled behind a large sofa that he had to raise to pull her out.

Perhaps there could be a designated place that is safe for families to take their children to enjoy the fireworks where others won’t be bothered by the frightening sound and endless job of picking up the debris from them.

C. Gates

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen