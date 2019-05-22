The music Long John has been providing for our community's pleasure is special.

Time for community to step up for Duncan Showroom

Saturdays, when I go to City Square to listen to the music, I invariably run into out of town visitors who rave about Duncan’s Saturday Market, the music in the square, and the 39 Days of Summer.

The music Long John has been providing for our community’s pleasure is special. I can’t imagine our town without it! And, here is this dear man, who works so hard to bring us the music, struggling year after year to survive financially! I can’t begin to imagine the stress it causes him.

We have a hometown treasure! Come on City Hall, businesses, and individuals, it’s time to reach into your pockets!

How many of you have been planning to spend an evening at the Duncan Showroom but never seem to get there? Now is the time! Long John needs adequate, regular on-going support so he doesn’t have to spend every minute of every day beating the bushes just trying to keep Duncan’s music alive for one more season. (If you haven’t read it, please read the Citizen‘s May 17 article on the Showroom’s financial struggle.)

Your town, our town, is a very special place. Let’s do our utmost to keep it that way.

Gale Ludvigsen

Duncan