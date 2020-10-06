These folks have already had a turn on council, and now it's someone else's turn.

Time for a new face in the mayor’s office

These folks have already had a turn on council, and now it’s someone else’s turn.

I agree with Jack Holliston that it’s time for a change, but I don’t think Jayne Ingram will be the one to bring it about.

I believe Mayor Forrest was voted out in the previous election because he represented the Lake Cowichan of the past, and I suspect Jayne Ingram would be no different in that respect. That kind of mindset where you’re not considered a local unless you were born here or have been a resident for at least 40 years. Wonderful for those old timers who want to keep the town the way they remember it growing up. But this attitude causes stagnation and newcomers feel unwelcome and without representation, especially new business people coming into town.

Ingram was on council in 2012 when Forrest was mayor, and the South Shore Road Improvement Project was done. Neither Forrest, nor Ingram, would acknowledge the obvious flaw in their traffic control scheme, which left one end of the school zone without protection from speeding traffic. They weren’t terribly interested in hearing about that or concerned about the challenges small businesses face here at the lake either.

Bob Day, who was also voted out at the last election, was on council with Ingram and Forrest in 2012 too. Ever since then he’s evaded me and done his very best to avoid answering my questions about the road project. “Transparency,” but no representation.

These folks have already had a turn on council, and now it’s someone else’s turn. I think, if we really want to see change; if we want the school zone protected and to see better communications and cooperation with the business sector, we’ll need to look to the new faces that have thrown their hats in the ring.

This time around we have a couple of new faces and they’re both business people as well. I’ll be looking into their platforms so that I can vote for the one who will best represent everyone in town, not just the “born and raised here” crowd. Seniors are important, but so are the school children and the local economy.

David Work

Lake Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen