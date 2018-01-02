Three students Salvation Army kettle heroes

Many dozens of people gave of their time this past December volunteering at the Salvation Army Red Kettle.

I would like the people of the Valley to know of three: Shaylee Smith, Dylan Whittaker and Trevor Lomax.

These three young people are students at Frances Kelsey’s student development program; ringing the bells enthusiastically, and singing so loudly you could hear them yards away, they delighted the people shopping at Thriftys and encouraged them to donate generously.

I write this in order that they know how much we love them, how their parents can be thrilled with their participation, and how proud the school and their teacher, Naomi Barclay, feel.

Jim Moore

Mill Bay