Threat gives insight into how minorities may feel

In support of Chief Seymour’s recent alert I posted the following on social media: “The current acts of vandalism and intimidation towards Cowichan Tribes community members has NOTHING to do with Teddy the dog. These actions are racially motivated hate crimes using Teddy’s story as an excuse to express this racism and justify the actions. Our community will not tolerate these actions of racism. Not here. Not now. Not anywhere. This racism was here long before Teddy was injured. Our hearts go out for Teddy, and our hearts support Cowichan Tribes in their stance against racism.”

As a result, I received an abusive voice mail from a male threatening my employment, stating I am “spewing hatred” among other things.

I felt fearful I was being stalked. I was concerned this male would show up at my workplace. I felt agitated and uneasy. My peace was disturbed. I no longer felt safe in my community.

I realize that community members who are not part of the white European-descent dominant culture are exposed to this type of racist sentiment far more often than I. And I realize their fear for personal safety is far more common than mine.

As a result, I invite (Self included), all members of our dominant culture to check our privilege, and for a moment imagine what it might be like for members of minority cultures to live in the presence of racial hate and intolerance, how parents might fear for their children’s safety, how their peace might be disturbed on a regular basis, and the stress that accompanies racism.

Kendra Thomas

Duncan