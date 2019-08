two completely innocent ladies lost their licence to drive and their cars for 30 to 90 days

Thousands of laws, but no justice

Re: Citizen, July 26: Impaired driver does $60,000 damage to railway equipment and wrecks his car. Punishment(?) 24-hour suspension.

Vancouver last month: two completely innocent ladies lost their licence to drive and their cars for 30 to 90 days plus related expenses due to an overzealous cop.

I have always maintained that although there are thousand of laws there is no justice and the noted headlines are proof positive.

Walt Punnett

Duncan