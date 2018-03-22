This is the Life – A park for all ages

An elderly man walked out of the Advance office with last week’s edition in his hand, grumbling “The Town has lots of money, I guess.” I knew he was referring to the story about the construction of a new multi-purpose park on the Creston & District Community Complex grounds. I was quite certain that he is completely unaware that the Complex is owned and operated by the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

I was tempted to get up and enter into a conversation with him, explaining that latter fact, but there are times when I just feel it’s all too much. After all, as we learn by following each day’s news, people believe what they choose to believe, and it just doesn’t matter about the source or the validity of the information they embrace—just so long as it agrees with them.

And who am I to argue? When the president of the US can candidly admit to having simply made up an argument about the US “trade deficit” when talking to Prime Minister Trudeau, and not get any particular flak from it (and continue to claim a deficit despite his own government’s data), it is clear we are living in interesting times.

Another fellow emailed me about the same CDCC park, but looking for information that was not easily accessible to him at the moment. He actually had questions that can be answered and, from what I know of him, he is a genuinely curious guy. I was busy at the time of his emailing, so I referred him to his RDCK director, and I think it’s pretty likely he would pursue that advice. Regardless, the answers he was looking for are all there, if not in a tidy little package which would have made it easy to find.

Coincidentally, I was chatting with Mayor Ron Toyota on Monday, and he mentioned about a letter he received after the old concrete skate park was dismantled from the CDCC grounds. In 2015 four Grade 7 boys had taken upon themselves to explain their disappointment in writing, asking the mayor to help in getting a new facility built so they could pursue their skateboarding interest. The letter was presented at a Town Council meeting so that could be referred to the Local Services Committee, which consists of the four local Regional Directors.

Those directors took the boys’ concerns to the CDCC and RDCK staff, which were already aware of the need to replace the old facility, but the letter no doubt had an impact, coming from a constituency that doesn’t usually have much of a voice in public affairs.

After a lengthy process the RDCK came up with a list of priorities for outdoor facilities and the result is what I think will be another gem for our wonderful CDCC and, more importantly, for our younger people who are moving here in increasing numbers. I look forward to wandering around that park and seeing seniors playing bocce and horseshoes, and young folks on the beach volleyball court and skate park. Just one more reason to make the Creston Valley home.

Last week I wrote about my dislike of the granting system that keeps junior levels of government in their place. But I am fully supportive of going after grants to build our community. Until municipalities and regional districts get a bigger slice of the tax pie that is our only option. I have no doubt that without the Gas Tax grant it might have taken another five or ten years to get this park done, and it would have been accomplished only in increments. We can use those facilities now, and we will soon have them, thanks to local leaders who believe in community building for people of all ages and interests.