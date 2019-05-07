This is Emergency Preparedness Week May 5-11

By Jennifer Rice

Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness

VICTORIA – In 2017 and 2018, British Columbians were stricken by record-setting flood and fire seasons. The impacts are still being felt in communities like Grand Forks and Ashcroft.

My heart goes out to the families whose lives were torn apart by natural disasters and the stress they have felt as a result. As humans, we have a tendency to think, “it won’t happen to me.” Too often, natural disasters affect unprepared populations. The good news is you can do something about it.

This year, Emergency Preparedness Week is May 5-11. I implore all families in British Columbia to be proactive and get ready for the eventuality of an emergency. Take the time now to build emergency resiliency in your household and community.

The Province and local governments will work diligently to provide what is necessary in the event of an emergency, but your actions now can improve your situation in the aftermath of a house fire or earthquake and can help create peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

Everyone should have a household emergency plan, an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag. It’s crucial that British Columbians in every corner of the province recognize the importance of preparedness and act now.

This Emergency Preparedness Week, I encourage everyone to think about proactive planning, to identify where you might get timely and verified information in your community in the event of an emergency, and to take steps toward personal preparedness today so you’ll be ready when the time comes.

The best place to start is by visiting Emergency Management BC’s PreparedBC page: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc

It’s a hub for emergency preparedness information that will help you: 1) know your hazards, 2) make a plan and 3) build a kit.

I also encourage you to check out the brand-new PreparedBC Facebook page launched last month for tips and tricks on how to prepare and to see what’s going on in preparedness throughout the province.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/PreparedBC