This and that for seniors: play phone magic now for real

My smartphone … yes, I do have one, is way smarter than me

Ginnie Dunn Webb

Special to the Observer

I know there are many seniors who keep up with technology quite well. Good for you! I think I’m in the majority who struggle with it.

I went to some trouble years ago to line up my favourite CDs so that I could have a whole day of playing them one after another. However, it’s now been over a year since the machine quit working. So who’s is going to fix my old stereo? Nobody.

On one occasion when I particularly wanted to play a favourite single CD, I tried to find another way.

One ghetto blaster is so heavy I can’t lift it and of course that’s the only one that has good sound. I had to resort to a poor quality CD player or I guess I could have just sat in my vehicle. I never thought of that.

It would be lovely to have all my music on a new fandangle gadget but some of it won’t be available on the Internet. I wouldn’t even know where to start with the problem.

My smartphone … yes, I do have one, is way smarter than me.

I can send texts to my granddaughter but I cannot receive texts from her?

Sometimes I get texts that are outdated because they didn’t come when they were sent. Sometimes it rings, sometimes not. Sometimes I’m unknowingly using data.

There are so many ways to connect with people I can’t keep up. Am I really supposed to check all of them constantly?

I figure people can phone me, text me or email me. Maybe they might get me on Facebook. That’s got to be enough. And just lately I discovered I’m not even in any phone book! How does that happen when you’ve had the same number for 30 years?

A family member wants to advertise a celebration of life. Will people see it in the paper?

Online? (Many seniors don’t go online). On the radio?

I guess you just do all of the above or take your best shot and then hope somebody will see it, somewhere.

When I was growing up, living near the PNE, I attended it more than average person.

I remember every year there was a building full of displays of futuristic electronic type ‘stuff’ which I found interesting. I particularly remember a phone whereby I could see the person I was talking to and they could see me. It was fun to play with.

Well, now that all that magic is for real, I’m not sure it’s fun anymore. Mostly I find it frustrating.

READ MORE: This and that for Quesnel seniors: the virus

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer