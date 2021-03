I agree with David Frier that it is not a hardship to change the clocks twice a year because it is for the children!

They also get to have their fun celebration of the year, Hallowe’en, in some daylight before the dark days of winter. Leave it alone all you adults!

June Macnab

via email

