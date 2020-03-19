No doubt we are facing one of the greatest challenges to our country and the world.

Things we can do to help during COVID-19

No doubt we are facing one of the greatest challenges to our country and the world. I suppose this pandemic is the the “tip of the iceberg”, especially when one thinks about all the major issues that preceded this COVID-19 threat.

Our government(s); federal, provincial and local are and will be doing everything to help mitigate this major event. We acknowledge our political leaders, and the staff in the various levels of government for their commitment, hard work, and we recognize the huge tasks facing them, facing all of us.

On that note, we the citizens of our wonderful country, also have an obligation to do all we can to support all those working on our behalf. As well, we need to support each other; our communities, neighbours, friends, families. The question of course is “what can we do”, when there are so many restrictions, fears, uncertainty taking place? Well, sometimes it might be the simplest of things, the easiest kinds of acts, or tasks that we can do.

Maybe these following examples seem too simple, or insignificant, the point is; let us all try really to do something.

Examples:

1. Connect with people via phone, instead of email; we need to maintain the best personal level of communication!

2. Ask elderly neighbours, if you can get groceries, help with the yard, taking out bins for pick up, etc.

3. Do you notice any litter in your area, neighbourhood? Why not pick it up (gloves of course).

4. Someone who is down may have a dog; consider walking it.

5. Write cards, letters to friends and loved ones, especially if they are living elsewhere

6. Form a phone, assistance, communication tree in your neighbourhood

7. Someone might need a meal prepared because they cannot get out. There are safe ways for doing that

8. Picking up medicines for friends, neighbours, the elderly.

9. Someone who is lonely on their own might like to hear a voice on their phone

10. Pick up a meal for someone who might be homeless.

Keep talking with each other voice to voice. Read stories to each other.

Whatever else may help, just try it. And take good care of yourselves and each other!

Steve Frankel

Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Citizen