There’s psychology behind speeding drivers

The Psychology of Speeding

This must be speed week as I have heard from two drivers who are having difficulty following the speed limits and one who knew that he was speeding and wanted advice to plan his ticket dispute.

Of the two who want to follow the speed limit, one is a commercial driver whose boss is directing him to speed. The other feels that if he doesn’t speed in his daily commute he’s going to be driven over by others that do.

For our truck driver, the situation that he finds himself in may be bullying in the workplace. WorksafeBC can help with that.

For our driver in the school zone, you control your speed, not the other driver.

For our ticket disputant, well, good luck. You made the choice to speed and now you’ve been given the opportunity to pay the price.

