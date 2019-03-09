There’s a fork in the road for Trudeau’s Liberals

Editor, The Times:

For centuries the limestone outcropping, now known as Parliament Hill, was used by First Nations as a landmark when they travelled on the waterway now named the Ottawa River. Prime Minister Trudeau’s forked-tongue has turned Parliament Hill into a landmark once again, a Liberal-red marker for Canadians who are trying to follow the twisted trail constructed by SNC Lavalin’s executives.

Trudeau can talk the talk about honesty and accountability, but he can’t walk the walk. Ex-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould can do both.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.

