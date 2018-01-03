There should be no municipal tax increase in 2018

With property assessments increasing by up to 20 per cent, there is NO need for any tax increase

They already will benefit with a 20 per cent increase in property value. But I’m sure they’ll still try to stick us for another three or four or five per cent and hope we’re all too stupid to realize we’re being double taxed again. It happens every year.

I would love an explanation from the CVRD and Duncan and North Cowichan and other areas as to why they “must” increase property taxes over and above the 20 per cent. Perhaps a real news story in this paper would explain the municipal duplicity and lies.

David Gee

Duncan