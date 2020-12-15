Everything is just one big joke with this present NDP provincial government.

There should be no extra ferry sailings this holiday

I totally agree with comments made by Barry, that B.C. Ferries should only be for essential travel over the holidays.

This is exactly what chief medical officer of B.C. Bonnie Henry also said.

On one hand, it states to stay home and do not travel to family relatives that are outside of your bubble. On the other hand, B.C. Ferries increases the number of sailings. Beginning Dec. 18, B.C. Ferries will increase the Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay route from seven to 10 sailings per day each way. Beginning Dec. 18, B.C. Ferries will increase the Victoria to Vancouver route from eight to 14 sailings per day each way.

The moral of these increases in the number of sailings, is that the NDP government is once again putting revenue ahead of our health.

We are part of a global pandemic and this nonsense of more holiday sailings is total unsatisfactory from our government.

In summary, the ferry sailings should remain as-is with not one extra sailing added.

The Duke Point ferry is also increasing the number of sailings from eight to 10 sailings per day, each way.

Extra sailings is promoting the spread of the COVID virus, once travellers reach their destinations.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

