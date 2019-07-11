I was under the assumption that vets take an oath

There should be after hourse vet care

Re: Animal care after hours.

I am in total agreement with Katherine Barwick regarding the care of those animals that cannot fix themselves. An emergency is an emergency, what are we supposed to do, let these animals suffer or maybe die because we have nowhere to take them?

I was under the assumption that vets take an oath, the same as a regular doctor does regarding the life or death of a person or animal, depending on us (vets, owners) to protect them.

The amount of money these people charge is ridiculous anyway, and yet they expect everyone who has an animal to take on the responsibility of their care or don’t own one (unfair).

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan