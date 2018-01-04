There is no country called ‘America’

I get upset at Trump and his "make America great again".

There is no country called ‘America’

I get upset at Trump and his “make America great again”.

What is he talking about? There is no country called America. There is a North America, a Central America and a South America; they are continents not countries.

Canada is a country situated in North America, so is the United States of America, USA. Trump and many USA citizens are not able to speak real English, they have their own language I call a slanguage. For example there is no Obama Care. There was an Affordable Health Care Act, but no Obama Care.

The president of a country should learn to use proper terminology; oh! unless he wants to communicate only with the uneducated.

John McDonald

Duncan

Previous story
What advice do you have for inexperienced winter drivers?
Next story
Letter: Green candidate says he’s ready in Kelowna West

Just Posted

Nanoose Bay townhouse project awarded permit

  • 16 hours ago

 

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

  • 16 hours ago

 

Petition calls for review of ferries governance

 

Giants take road win over Oil Kings

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read