The valuable work that teachers do

The the editor;

With the increasing number of infections, and sadly deaths, from COVID-19 the world has changed. One of the odd outcomes is the appreciation of teachers and what their job actually involves. As the numbers increase the number of schools open decreases and more parents have to home school their children although the schools offer support.

Like so many occupations teaching requires training, skills and commitment as well as the resources of a school to manage the overall program but much of that is now unavailable and will be for most of the year.

When we return to a normal life it would be good to continue to value the work that teachers do.

Regards,

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

