The sun still shines on Canada

You know, I just can’t help myself from seeing a number of positives in our electoral system. For example, six party leaders willing to debate, face to face, on issues critical to the future of our country.

Our government system, fractured and flawed as it is, is still better than 98 per cent of the other systems out there. The diversity of our country was on display, even in the physical layout of the English debate. On the left, a woman, Elizabeth May and on the right a man in a turban, Jagmeet Singh. Yes, the gender balance is not quite there yet, but it’s a damn good start.

The language of the debate was at an acceptable level despite the heated exchange at times. Not once did a candidate refer to another as a fundamental orifice. The format could be altered to eliminate the overlapping chatter, but in the main it was informational. This campaign and the debate thus far have not shaken my faith in our system.

As Winston Churchill was reported to have said, “Democracy is the most inefficient form of government unless you consider the alternatives.”

Wes Morden,

Blackpool, B.C.

