The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

It’s time to tell Prince Rupert who’s the best. The Northern View Reader’s Choice is now available online!

Fill out the 2018 edition by noon on Sept. 7, online or in person at 737 Fraser Street.

RULES:

1. Only one entry per name. Multiple entries will be discarded.

2. Maximum of three (3) entry forms dropped off by one person.

3. All entries must include a name and phone number. Entries submitted without a name and phone number will be discarded.

4. Entries must have at least 20 categories filled out to be valid. Any entry with less than 20 categories filled out will be discarded.

5. No photocopied or faxed entries will be accepted.

Winners will be announced on Sept. 28.

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter