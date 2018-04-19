The News should be included in bag ban

To Qualicum Beach council and staff and to the PQB News team:

To Qualicum Beach council and staff and to the PQB News team:

Although a hardship for those who do indeed use and reuse their plastic bags, council’s proposed ban on same is a sound environmental decision.

However, you should take it one step further, by banning the plastic bags that every resident receives twice a week with the delivery of the PQB NEWS. The newspaper should be made available to residents from a solid, substantial, enclosed and easily opened drop-box located next to our mailboxes, to better enable us to save the planet from thousands of lethal plastic bags and reduce carbon emissions from the vehicles the paper carriers use to deliver them.

Those who don’t want the papers can simply opt not to take one.

Deborah McKinley

Qualicum Beach

Publisher’s note: An offer of installing newspaper boxes in the letter writer’s neighbourhood was approved by the Town, but was turned down by the Qualicum Woods Residents’ Association.