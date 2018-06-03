Editor, The Times

The Times editor’s last editorial is about climate change. What is this, Keith, the last kick at the can or the last poke with a stick? You mention climate change and you’re sure to get a letter from the Rambling Man!

Because it is your last editorial, I’m going to agree with you about climate change. That is, I’m going to agree to disagree. The largest change in weather patterns is not from global warming, but from the availability of social media. Extreme weather has been happening for centuries; the difference now is that you watch it as it’s happening. You don’t just hear about it several days later.

Your editorial made a very good example of how flood and fire prevention has changed for the worse in recent years.

“The dyke along the North Thompson River in the flats apparently was built in a hurry during a flood event in 1972. People went ahead and built without getting permits or title to the land.”

READ MORE: Times editor’s last editorial is about climate change (May 26, 2018)

I would like to add the fact that the planer mill, post office and other businesses were saved. No homes were ruined and no lives were lost.

The same goes for fires. They should get on it and put it out, not sit and monitor it until it’s totally out of control. Has the ministry learned anything from last year’s wildfires? Judging from the May 2018 track record, I would say not a bloody thing!

I would like our editor to look at page A 10 of the May 24th Clearwater Times. A picture is worth a thousand words. I think this is something you can look back on in your retirement

“Climate advocates meet with Peter Milobar in Victoria.” The caption reads, “Citizens Climate Lobby member Kayla Brent of Cowichan Valley talks with MLA Peter Milobar about using carbon fee-and-dividend to control climate change.”

The caption should read, “What bloody cabbage wagon did you fall off of?”

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man