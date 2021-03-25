The importance of cameras now and then

I don’t own one, but I see some good results from others who use them. A camera!

I realized today as I watched the news how often a camera shows the story we have to know. A dash cam along the highway will tell us what a certain driver is doing is all wrong. It could be a shot of something good happening.

More often that not the news we watch shows the ugly side of life.

Just yesterday a killer murdered Asian women and others in Atlanta. Somehow a camera caught this fellow as he left the scene. He was recognized by his own family and soon arrested.,

All the modern workings of different types of cameras escapes me.

I grew up in a time when the family had a camera. It was a Kodak box camera. A bit big but the pictures were just fine.

There was no such thing as coloured film so my mother would hand-paint family pictures.

I can recall when I was told Bing Crosby was bringing his yacht to a dock near our cabin at Qualicum. My mother insisted I get a picture of him. Grab the box camera , along the beach of barnacles and there he was.

He let me take his picture. His friend took one of Bing and I. His concern was mostly what my feet were like after my beach run.

Now if a person of some fame came along people would somehow find out about it , show up with camera and phone in hand to take pictures. I suppose that is a good thing.

I have friends who have big cameras that take pictures I like. Birds, bears and old dogs. Such patience taken to get just the right picture.

I could, I suppose get a camera of some sort so I can take pictures of everything out there. I could, of course, take one of those selfies. I could send such a thing here and there just for the shock value for friends and family.

I know the value of a special camera shot. Just this past week I watched Many Rivers to Cross. This documentary by Henry Louis Gates shows the struggles of African Americans historically. Such heart-breaking images showing how people were treated. A story for the ages.

This PBS documentary did remind me of the true value of the camera. So much to learn from the pictures taken long ago or just this very day.

You have sent your photos to mallory@bulkley.net. I appreciate it. Your calls have come to 250-846-5095.

Smithers Interior News