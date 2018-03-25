The arts: A key component of healthy communities

As the West Shore continues to grow, so too does the need for spaces, programs and initiatives that showcase the arts.

As various studies suggest, there is a positive link between community art engagement and a community’s overall health. According to the Creative City Network of Canada, an arts based non-profit, an area’s perceived quality of life is directly related to the level of engagement with various art forms.

Research has also shown that the arts bring attention to important community issues in order to educate and inspire the public in new and unique ways.

As a result, healthy, vibrant communities are those who make room for and exist in harmony with the various art forms.

So how can one encourage the growth of their local art scene? Becoming involved with the arts is one way to broaden your horizons and engage with various cultural activities in order to improve personal engagement and overall quality of life. Petitioning local politicians for art-based spaces, programs and initiatives is another. Volunteering at any of our upcoming events is also greatly appreciated.

With the West Shore’s need for viable spaces where art can be enjoyed on the rise, Laura Davis, West Shore Art Council president had this to say in reflecting on last year’s Light Up The Hills event.

“It was amazing how engaged all ages were in making the lanterns. Some families worked on them for several hours. The festival allowed the community to come together and share what they had created, as well as enjoy other forms of artistic expression along the pathways,” she said. “I believe this will become a signature event on the West Shore of which the community can take pride in.”

From live art installations, to the most recent Ken Lavigne tenor performance, growing communities seeking to reach maturation harmoniously need spaces where these wonders can be routinely showcased and enjoyed.

As William Shakespeare once said, “The object of art is to give life shape.” So, let’s give shape to the spaces where art lives, breathes, and interacts with those who come across it – the West Shore needs your help.

Looking to pass the time in a creative and engaging manner? Join us at the upcoming West Shore Earth Day Childrens Art Show at the Coast Collective Art Centre or “Arise” our upcoming Fundraising event at Royal Colwood Golf and Country Club, both of which promise to engage, educate and entertain.

For more information go to westshorearts.org.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter