Thanks to first responders

On June 9, I came home to find my daughter in an emergency situation. I called 911 and within minutes the police, paramedics and firefighters arrived. They tried to resuscitate my daughter, but to no avail, and the coroner was called.

I want to sincerely thank these fantastic professionals. They were so skilled, calm and compassionate. They stayed with me a long time, and made sure I was capable of carrying on.

Fortunately, my neighbour was able to comfort me and stay with me for the rest of that dreadful day.

Sooke is so fortunate to have these people serving us. In an age of much negativity, we can be thankful that their attitude and skill is there when needed.

Louisa Roelofs

Sooke