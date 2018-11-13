Thanks for the help and the hospitality in Barriere

To the editor;

I’d like to give a short public shout out to Shane of Act 1 Services for going above and beyond expectations to ensure our truck was fixed honestly and accordingly last week.

Thank you also to Mike the tow truck driver who late in the evening drove miles outside of Barriere to retrieve my family stranded on the side of the highway.

Also the staff at the Monte Carlo, thank you for taking my family in late in the night; and also to the hospitality of the crew at the Station House Restaurant, especially Anne who shared thoughts and laughs with my wife and daughter and going out of your way to make them feel comfortable.

And finally to our distant friend Chris, thank you for knowing your a friend of honoured mention to all who we mentioned we knew you to.

I’m very humbled to know that people like I mentioned exist to ensure others get treated as family.

Thank you to all.

Scott and Shelly Cole / Phillips

Chemainus, B.C.