Thanks for returning lost wallet

On June 18 I was visiting a friend at the apartments on Jubilee above Service Canada and I left a bag with my wallet and library book My Most Secret War by Reginald Victor Jones. I would like to thank the person who returned my wallet via the RCMP. I am now searching for the lost library book. If this person is able to return the book to the Vancouver Island Regional Library, Duncan branch, I would very much appreciate it.

Gerry McVeigh

Duncan