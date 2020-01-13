Thanks for help after being run over by bike

Some Good Samaritans came to my aid

Thanks for help after being run over by bike

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at about 10:30 a.m. while crossing the street by the Nissan dealership I was run over by a bicyclist and knocked to the ground. Some Good Samaritans came to my aid and in my state of shock I was not able to retain their names. To the gentleman with first aid training, and to the man in the passing truck, and to the nurse who was passing by: thank you! And also a big thank you to the employees at the Nissan dealership for driving me home. I am recovering well with only some big bruises and swelling left.

Charlotte Lang

Cobble Hill

Previous story
RANCH MUSINGS: A not just soil health part of the culture
Next story
COLUMN: Home ownership is more than a mortgage

Just Posted

Most Read