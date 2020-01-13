Thanks for help after being run over by bike

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at about 10:30 a.m. while crossing the street by the Nissan dealership I was run over by a bicyclist and knocked to the ground. Some Good Samaritans came to my aid and in my state of shock I was not able to retain their names. To the gentleman with first aid training, and to the man in the passing truck, and to the nurse who was passing by: thank you! And also a big thank you to the employees at the Nissan dealership for driving me home. I am recovering well with only some big bruises and swelling left.

Charlotte Lang

Cobble Hill