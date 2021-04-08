Thanks for fire response
Thank you Duncan Fire Department for your quick response to the fire at the Duncan RV Park; keep up the good work and a Hero’s “Hooray” to Suzanne who pulled Dave from the trailer.
Brian Morgan
Duncan RV Park
