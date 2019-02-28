Maybe it's time for a flashing red light at Koksilah and Cowichan Bay Roads

Thanks for comfort and reassurance

I would like to recognize and thank the first responders who attended a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday night at Koksilah Road and Cowichan Bay Road on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 20.

While enroute to my home on Telegraph Road my vehicle was struck by a full size cargo van which failed to stop at the stop sign as he should have before crossing Cowichan Bay road.

My partner who was in the front passenger side of our vehicle suffered broken ribs while I suffered a neck injury. Our vehicle was destroyed by the impact. The RCMP, Cowichan Bay Fire rescue and the ambulance service all attended the scene in record time and provided prompt and professional service, while also offering comfort and reassurance.

We would also like to thank Area C director, Mike Wilson and Area D director, Lori Lannidinardo, who responded to my email asking that a flashing red light be installed at this location to mitigate this danger at that location.

R Henriksen and V Kemp

Cowichan Bay