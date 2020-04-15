Thankfulness in hard times and cowboy words of wisdom

Walking is actually good for a person; I sleep better when I have put in even a half hour for a walk. I know I have an odd sense of humour, on my walks to see people actually walking on the road or whole groups walking what feels like far apart, can’t help but smiling and somehow feeling better. Lightens my day.

It feels like being taken care of when I go to the Safeway for example and there is a young man there pointing out the cart that he has just cleaned, the hand sanitizer for my use. Going to the post office and their rules for staying safe. People lining up outside to take their turn, no one standing too close.

It feels odd to see Main Street and all the empty parking spaces, the closed stores. People walking their dogs, before this distancing I would ask to pet their dog, now I just keep walking. Although a lady went by with a pug and I was brought to near tears as that is my most favourite dog ever and I could not touch, could not feel that soft fur.

I prefer to spend time alone but the lack of a dog or even a bird is hard. I had budgies, a male who was blue in colour called BB and his partner a female who was yellow named Carlotta after the soprano in The Phantom of the Opera who really could not sing. BB loved Carlotta and was always trying to cuddle with her but she was very difficult. I saw her once punt him off the perch but he came back, never giving up on her. When she finally let him, “it” was constant to the point where I had to move their cage, terribly distracting.

I really would like to say a grateful thank you to all those people being careful when out, a smile goes a long way. A grateful thank you to the nurses and doctors who are there for us, no matter what. I love Smithers!

Something that a friend sent to me which reminded me of my husband. He was a cowboy through and through. I can still hear him saying some of these things. Cowboy Words of Wisdom: Always drink upstream from the herd. Never drop your gun to hug a grizzly. The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it back in your pocket. Never miss a chance to shut up. Trust everyone but always cut the cards. There are two theories to arguing with a woman, neither one works. Sometimes when he saw a fellow wearing cowboy boots and cowboy hat who looked like a “city folk” he would mutter that the fellow was all hat and no cattle.

Did you know that Shakespeare wrote King Lear during a plague? SFU has a one year-long course, a part time program that takes place entirely online. A supportive community, their next online info session is scheduled for May 30. Check out SFU.ca and search their site for more information.

I heard someone say, “I have not lost my mind. I only lost half of my memory and the other half went to look for it.”

Closing with: solastalgia- describes the loss of something beloved due to environmental change. Hiraeth – a welsh concept that calls forth a yearning to return to the lost places of your past.

Stay safe everyone.

