Letter to the Editor;

I live in the town of Creston below the railway tracks. We sometimes seem to miss some of the improvements up town such as sidewalks. We now have an extra-wide sidewalk from the railway south to the four-way stop in front of the Gleaners., which I am sure those who have handicap mobiles find it great as well as us walkers. I thought it was an extra bonus when they planted some lovely red maples all along it. They were beautiful all summer long and now the crew has also decorated each tree with lights, it is simply beautiful. The benches are set so that if you sit you are looking out over the valley. I have heard numerous persons comment on the sidewalk and the extras that none expected. Thank you to the town and the crew.

Signed

M.Gilmore, Creston