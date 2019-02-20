If you think that angels are no longer among us, then this heavy snowfall may have changed your mind

Thank you to person who shoveled driveway

If you think that angels are no longer among us, then this heavy snowfall may have changed your mind.

My husband and I have been snowbound for close to two weeks and after trying to shovel our driveway (I managed a mere 1 metre by 30 cm path) I just gave up. It’s too much for an octogenarian and one close to it, to try and keep up with the snowfall.

We were not lacking for food, but had some important medical appointments to keep, which of course had to be cancelled. Not only was our driveway snowed in, but the roads in our subdivision were not considered high priority by council(?); this added to my anxiety as I don’t really dare to drive in the snow anymore. My husband gave it one more attempt to shovel the snow and stopped as it was snowing again!

So imagine our gratefulness, when this morning we woke up to a cleared driveway and the welcoming sound of the snow plow! We’re not sure who cleared the driveway, but rest assured that we are very thankful for your help!

And what a sight to see the plow work its way through snow on the roads; and special attention was given to keep our entrance as clear as possible after the operator noticed my husband’s attempt to shovel the accumulated snow away! Thank you so much, you are real angels!

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay