Thank you to firefighters from Cairnsmore

I would like to share a heartfelt thank you to the firefighters who attended the fire on Canada Avenue behind Cairnsmore Place long-term care home on July 26, 2020.

The rapid response of the firefighters was outstanding and their quick work to contain and extinguish the flames ensured all the residents and staff were safe, and the building was spared from damage.

The team at Cairnsmore should also be commended for their calm and professional response. Everyone worked together to maintain the safety of residents and each other.

From the bottom of my heart, than you to each and every person who worked so hard to put the fire out and keep everyone safe. I feel truly lucky to live in such an amazing community. Thank you.

Gail Kerrone, manager

Cairnsmore Place

Cowichan Valley Citizen