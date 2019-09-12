Thank you to excellent ER team in Cowichan

I recently had the unfortunate experience of having to get emergency care in Duncan at the Cowichan District Hospital. I was experiencing an extremely painful bowel obstruction that quickly became an emergency. This was the result of a long history of abdominal surgeries that have resulted in painful adhesions and scars. I overcame my phobia of hospitals, when the pain left no choice.

I won’t go into the ugly details of the next few days, but take my word for it. (OK, I will just a bit.) Anytime they put a plastic tube up your nose and force it down your throat and into your stomach, you know they have to have a good reason. The two-and-a-half day struggle to unwind my gut without having to resort to another hard surgery was a complete success, but I really wanted to write to express my gratitude.

We are fortunate to have so many talented, hardworking, and dedicated people who are saving lives every day. I was stuck in the ER for my entire stay, even after my admission, as there were no beds available in hospital. I was told there are 16 beds for the ER patients there. When I was admitted, 14 of those beds were being used by people like me, who had been admitted as patients, but didn’t have a bed to go to. I remained in the ER from Saturday until Monday night, when one of the amazing physicians allowed me home early, with the promise to abide by a liquid diet for several more days, and to return if improvement didn’t continue. I was so incredibly happy to have resolved the issue without surgery, that I would have done anything.

I felt I had to write a thank you to these really hardworking people. They are carrying incredible loads of responsibility with reduced resources. They are working 12 hour shifts in an environment where literal chaos can and does, break out at any time. I admire their work with such challenges as the lack of beds and enough space to function. Thanks to all these awesome folks who help people like me through a rough time. I don’t think you hear it often enough.

Rose Mary Roth

Ladysmith