Thank you to City of Duncan staffer who pointed out flat tire

While travelling to see a friend of mine today I had to stop at the intersection of Canada Avenue and Trunk Road. All of a sudden, this young man popped his head in my window and said I had a flat tire. The young man was driving a vehicle from the City of Duncan Public Yard Works.

I got out of my car, and sure enough the tire was very soft. I was very fortunate as I wasn’t far from my favourite tire store, Joe’s Tire Hospital. I drove right in and when I got out of my car, I found the tire absolutely flat. Ken Posey said he would have the tire fixed in lots of time for me to pick up my grandson. Had I parked my car to visit my friend, I would have been faced with a very flat tire and not enough time to get to my grandson’s school in time to pick him up.

I don’t know who you are as I didn’t get your name but just want to say a huge thank you, as you really saved the day. It would have been a real nasty afternoon for a lot of people.

I just want to mention that the staff at City of Duncan Public Yard Works indeed work for the city. They are not just employees but they truly observe what is going on around them and help when needed. I can’t imagine that I am the only one that has been helped and helped numerous times.

Thank you again.

Shelagh Glanville

Duncan